File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - Quick response by police officers led to the arrest of their own colleagues for taking a bribe from a tuckshop owner in Mount Moriah, Phoenix north of Durban on Wednesday It is alleged that a tuck-shop owner was at her shop when she was approached at 9 pm by three men who identified themselves as police officers said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson.

The men requested to search her tuck-shop and they allegedly demanded cash from her.

In return they promised not to arrest her.

"Whilst the men were busy searching the premises, the tuckshop owner contacted local police, informing them about the search. While waiting for the police to arrive, she gave these men R500-00 in cash. She did not have the R1000-00 that was requested. While the men left in their vehicle, police officers arrived and interviewed the victim,"Zwane explained.

Police officers chased the said vehicle and it was pulled over nearby.

Zwane said the the three occupants who introduced themselves as police officers were searched and cash was seized from their possession.

All three men aged from 29 and 31, were arrested and charged with corruption.

"The car used was a private vehicle belonging to one of the men. All three men are police Constables stationed at the National Public Order Police Reserve who are based in Durban. The men were off-duty during the incident," Zwane said.

All three men will appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Friday.

"This arrest goes a long way in demonstrating that ordinary police officers will not tolerate acts of corruption even if it is their own colleagues who are accused. We once again appeal to the public to report corruption to their local police because we are not afraid to arrest one of our own. We commend the victim in this case for her good judgment in calling the police to report these corrupt police officers who have no place in this organisation,"Zwane lamented.

Daily News



