Three shot and wounded in Clairwood butcher shop robbery









Police at the scene of a shooting in Clairwood. Picture supplied Durban - Three people believed to have been involved in a business robbery have been shot and wounded in Clairwood. Just after midday on Tuesday, a group of men help up a prominent butcher shop Buxson's on Clairwood's South Coast Road. The shop is situated near a busy minibus taxi rank. The men held up staff and the owner and allegedly made off with cash and cellphones. According to the Clairwood Business watch the men fled down Baccus Road

Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson, said police are on the scene.

"It is believed that police were in pursuit of criminals at the intersection of Flower Road and the M7 interchange. Three have been shot. Treated by paramedics and will be transported to hospital under police guard," he said.

Police could not confirm if three others were arrested.

It is believed that the local CPF kept watch as the men got into two getaway cars that they later abandoned in Clairwood when police were onto them.

In a seperate incident not related to Clairwood, a police multidisciplinary operation was conducted at Ulundi.

During the execution of their duties the team operationalised intelligence with regards to illegal firearms in the area.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police proceeded to Ulundi B where an unlicensed firearm with three rounds of ammunition was found inside a house.

"Three suspects aged between 26 and 34 who were found on the premises, were placed under arrest. A further search conducted at the premises led to the discovery of three stolen vehicles. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicles were stolen at Nongoma and Dundee,"he said.

The owner of the recovered vehicles was traced and arrested at a lodge in C Section, Ulundi.

During the same operation, a 35-year-old suspect was also arrested at Ulundi on Monday.

Naicker said was positively linked to a business robbery that was committed during March 2019 in Voslorus.

All the arrested suspects have appeared in the Mahlabathini Magistrates Court yesterday for being in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula congratulated police officers from the various units for the arrests. “Stabilisation operations are bearing fruits across the province and these operations are mainly intelligence driven. We are appealing to communities to continue reporting criminal activities to their local police stations or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Criminals need to feel the heat and they should not be allowed to move freely in our communities,’’ he said.

