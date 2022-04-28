Three sisters gunned down, two children injured after gunman opens fire in their home in Umlazi

Durban - A gunman shot dead three sisters and injured two children in their uMlazi home on Wednesday at about 8.30pm Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place at the L section informal settlement, south of Durban.

“An unknown suspect entered the premises and allegedly fired shots at three females believed to be in their thirties and forties. They were all declared dead at the scene,” Gwala said. “Two children, aged five years and six months, sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. “Charges of murder and attempted murder have been opened at Bhekithemba SAPS.”

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed “shock and utter disgust” at the murders. Khoza said the shooter allegedly fled on foot. She urged the police to find the killer, so that he could face the full might of the law.

The MEC said it was shocking and baffling that people had the guts to kill an entire family. “It is very hard to comprehend that innocent and defenceless women can be brutally killed like this. Such barbaric acts should be condemned by all peace-loving people in our society. The killing of women sets us backwards as a nation. “It is important that we reflect how morals had undergone a radical decline to an extent that people could murder women and children. It pains us that we continue to experience such incidents,” Khoza said.

She also called on the community to share information with the police in order to effect an immediate arrest. “We need to send a clear message to criminals that such heinous acts of criminality will not be tolerated in our province. As members of society, we need to isolate criminals.” Khoza extended her heartfelt condolences to the Mkhize family and community of Umlazi.