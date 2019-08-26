After more than three years in waiting, motorists can now breathe a sigh of relief as the SA National Roads Agency has finally put out a tender for the resumption of the N2 expansion project.

Durban - After more than three years in waiting, motorists can now breathe a sigh of relief as the SA National Roads Agency has finally put out a tender for the resumption of the N2 expansion project. The work on the site between Ballito and Stanger stalled when the main contractor was liquidated more than three years ago. At this stage it is not clear how much the initial budget for the project was, how much had been paid to the company that went under liquidation and how much is currently budgeted.

According to Sanral, work on the project site originally began in February 2016 for localised realignment of the N2 at Umhlali River Bridge and at Umvoti River Bridge.

Ridhwaan Mahomed, SANRAL Eastern Region Project Manager, said the delays in appointing a new contractor were not caused by the agency.

“It was never SANRAL’s intention for this work to be delayed for such a prolonged period. After the contract was terminated with the original contractor, SANRAL tried for months to resolve the way forward with National Treasury for appointing a new contractor as well as ensuring continuity regarding technical supervision,” Mahomed said in a statement.

He said they have only recently been given approval to go ahead using the same supervision consultant and procuring a new contractor.

A new contractor is expected on site before the end of the year for a construction duration of approximately 10 months.

Four of the original contractors were invited to a tender briefing meeting as well as visited the site on Wednesday 21 August 2019 with representatives from SANRAL and the supervising consulting engineer, he said.

Tenders for the project will close in mid-September, and an award to the successful contractor will be made before the end of the year.

Mahomed appealed to motorists to meanwhile proceed with caution and adhere to speed limits.

