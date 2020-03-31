Thugs defy lockdown, rob Durban family in home

Durban - Criminals will not adhere to the Covid-19 lockdown directive, SA Community Crime Watch (SACCW) has warned after a Kloof family were held up in their home by knife-wielding men on Sunday night. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the victim was seated in the lounge with his wife when a robber entered through an unlocked door at 8pm. Gwala said the victims were threatened with a knife and were tied up in their Ronaldskloof home. “The robbers took jewellery and three cellphones before fleeing. No injuries were reported. The matter is still under investigation,” she said. A case of house robbery is being investigated by Pinetown SAPS. SACCW KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Steven King said many habitual criminals had to re-look their modus operandi, as much as it was a new ball game for law enforcement.

“The Community Policing Forums and neighbourhood watches were told that they don’t form part of essential services. These criminals had time to see where a lack of patrols are taking place and have started capitalising on the opportunities. Criminals won’t adhere to the lockdown directive. They have a job to do and they will continue to do so,” King warned.

He urged residents to take safety precautions such as locking all doors and gates.

“Put an emergency plan in place for the family should there be a problem and your perimeter is breached. Get your family into a new routine safety-wise, things have changed. Make sure that alarms are armed, don’t take dogs out at night to do their business, keep remote panics on you, hide a spare cellphone which is charged and have some airtime in a safe place."

King also urged residents to have decent lighting around the house and to cut back on overgrown trees or bushes on their property to make it more difficult for criminals to hide.

“Keep in contact with your neighbourhood watch. They cannot respond but still have contact with resources who can. The community needs to go back to basics and make safety their responsibility,” King said.

