Thunderstorms expected in western parts of KZN

Durban — The South African Weather Service (Saws) is expecting thunderstorms in western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws weather forecaster Ayanda Ntsele said there was a 60% chance of thunderstorms in western KZN and a 30% chance in other parts of the province on Wednesday afternoon.

“There’s no alert for now, but we might issue something this afternoon,” Ntsele said.

According to the Saws, Durban, Richards Bay and Pietermaritzburg can expect partly cloudy weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.