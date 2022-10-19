Thunderstorms expected in western parts of KZN

Durban — The South African Weather Service (Saws) is expecting thunderstorms in western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning for thunderstorms.
Saws weather forecaster Ayanda Ntsele said there was a 60% chance of thunderstorms in western KZN and a 30% chance in other parts of the province on Wednesday afternoon.
“There’s no alert for now, but we might issue something this afternoon,” Ntsele said.
According to the Saws, Durban, Richards Bay and Pietermaritzburg can expect partly cloudy weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.
Durban and Richards Bay can also expect moderate north-easterly wind, becoming fresh in the afternoon.
Ntsele added a cold front was expected to hit the province on Friday which would bring rain to most parts of the province.
“There will be mostly rain and a possibility of thunderstorms in the western parts of the province,” Ntsele said.
Daily News