Thursday is the last day for pupils to register to rewrite their matric examinations if they had failed or had not completed their matric. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Department of Education has alerted pupils that time is running out if they want to register for a second chance. “Registration for this second chance opportunity to write or rewrite the Matric examinations closes on 31 January 2019. As the Department of Basic Education we would encourage all learners who want to take up this opportunity to go to the departments’ website or their nearest district office and register before 31 January 2019,” the department said on its website.

The examination opportunity will take place in the middle of this year.

The examination is for pupils who failed matric and those who have not completed their matric, but also want to improve their results and write a supplementary examination.

“As the Department of Basic Education we would encourage all of those who qualify to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to attain a Matric Certificate which could be the gateway to a better life,” the department said.

The department said their website has a number of resources which can help pupils with their studies and give them the best possible chance of success.

Pupils can visit www.education.gov.za and click on the link to register for the Amended Senior Certificate examinations at the bottom left of the DBE website homepage. This will link pupils to an online registration portal. Pupils can also visit their nearest district education office and register in person there.

A full list of district offices, contacts and locations can be found on the Departments website (https://www.education.gov.za/Informationfor/EducationDistricts.aspx).

At the start of the year, Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, delivered the 2018 National Senior Certificate examination results.

The overall pass rate, including progressed pupils, was 78.2 percent, with a 3.1 percent improvement from the 75.1 percent achieved in 2017.

However, excluding progressed pupils, the pass rate stood at 79.4 percent, with a 2.9 percent improvement from the 76.5 percent achieved in 2017.

