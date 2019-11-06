Durban - The festive season and Christmas is one of the busiest periods annually for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) with an estimated 1 500 stray, unwanted and abandoned pets will be ‘dumped’ by uncaring owners.
According to the association, from November to mid January they see spike in the number of pet dumping and are pleading with the public to be aware of the plight of animals over the festive season.
Tanya Fleischer, marketing manager for the SPCA said they will hear the merry jingle of a 100 kgs of dog and cat pellets being poured into food bowls every single day.