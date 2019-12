Tongaat residents fume over having no water this Christmas









File Picture: African News Agency / ANA Durban - Tongaat residents are fuming after they were forced to celebrate Christmas Day without water. Allimunthu Perumal, who lives in Tower Road, said the area had been experiencing water issues over the past two days. “We have heard that there may have been a burst valve - those things are very old and need to be replaced,” Perumal said. The resident, who is also a member of the Catchment Management Forum for the Tongaat and Umhloti areas, complained that the pressure valve outside his home had also burst. Several residents took to Facebook to vent their anger and frustration.

Atisha Maharaj from Belvedere, posted: “Water issue continues In Belvedere.

“Today is the day we Tongaat residents are left without water, some of them for days. I think the only action that will wake up the government is protesting (for) our service demands.”

She complained that the water issue had become an “exceptional disaster” for Tongaat residents. It was now “an ongoing problem”.

“The water tankers won’t make any justice to our lives. We need our system working always with proper infrastructure and management. I think the government needs to take action,” she posted.

Another resident, Jay Lovey Govender, posted: “I’m convinced this has political innuendos. Most of our children work in Johannesburg and are down for the season.

“Much cooking and preparation are (sic) under way. What better way than to frustrate the mothers who are cooking? Hinting that Tongaat votes the wrong party perhaps. It’s unimaginable that this can happen today. We are on to you guys.”

Local councillor Geoff Pullan said he had received numerous phone calls from angry residents who were demanding answers regarding the water situation on Christmas Day.

“We were given many reasons such as the valves are not working and the reservoir’s running dry but the infrastructure is ageing,” Pullan said.

eThekwini Muncipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the city would assist residents promptly.

“I have received information that the water treatment pumps are in the process of building capacity and we will mobilise water tankers,” he said.

Daily News