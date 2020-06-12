Top Durban doctors deny breaking Covid-19 rules and having a 'raucous' party

Durban - At then end of May, as South Africa's Covid-19 infection rates began to rise, a group of prominent surgeons gathered in the boardroom of Durban's private Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital - which opens onto a balcony - and celebrated their colleague, Dr Vinesh Padayachy.





Padayachy, a specialist vascular surgeon who treats diseases of the vascular system, veins and arteries had reached a milestone of performing 100 surgeries of a particular method in the vascular field.





Finger snacks were eaten and drinks from the hospital's open bar were consumed.





Soon, however, allegations began circulating that the gathering on May 29, which consisted of about 10 doctors had morphed into a "raucous party" where social distancing rules were ignored , masks were not worn and cigarettes were smoked.





Now, as the allegations gain momentum with the hospital board getting involved, the doctors are fighting back and are denying allegations of a raucous party and insist that all protocols of the Covid-19 regulations were adhered to during the "low key" gathering.





Speaking to IOL on Friday, Padayachy said that the allegations were malicious and was far from the truth which if believed could threaten the reputations of prominent obstetricians, vascular surgeons, paediatricians and other specialists.





"We want to set the record straight," he said calling them not only malicious but "mischievous".





He acknowledged that a moderate amount of alcohol was consumed from the hospital bar but insists that during the two-hour event, social distancing was maintained and that the doctors present had worn mask and visors in the "large boardroom" the entire time.





"This gathering happens in the normal course of business when we achieve major medical milestones, where moderate alcohol and snacks are consumed from the hospital bar," he said.





"Being highly sensitised to the current pandemic that plagues the world it is intuitive for us to take every precaution with respect to social distancing and the laws that govern our country. We have a collective span of more than 200 years in the medical fraternity as a group, and our reputations are sterling... We are at the coalface of fighting Covid-19, and on the daily risk our lives to ensure the well-being of others," Padayachy said.



