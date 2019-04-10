File picture: Pexels

Durban - WITH burial space in the eThekwini region fast running out, the municipality is looking to buy suitable land to establish new cemeteries. Now two senior eThekwini officials - city treasurer Krish Kumar and Clive Munien, head of real estate and valuations - have been dragged into a dispute over the value of properties the city is set to buy.

Local businessman Kwazi Mbili alleges that he had been in talks with the city for about 18 months over the sale of land in Hammarsdale, and three portions in Cato Ridge, but the deal was stymied by Kumar and Munien.

Mbili accuses the two of undervaluing his properties to “exclude black emerging property developers”.

“They are doing this because the transaction doesn’t involve an Indian business person. Our company, Amabhubesi Property Holdings, made available these farms for the cemetery space in the outer west area. We have done three valuations already, one by a council-appointed valuer, whose recommendations were disputed by Krish and Munien.”

The council-appointed valuer priced the Hammarsdale plot at R10.4 million, while the second valuation, which Mbili says was done at Kumar’s behest, valued the property at R3.7m. Mbili brought in a third valuer at his expense and the property was valued at R12.5m.

The Cato Ridge properties were valued at a combined R91.7m by the council-appointed valuer, while the second opinion valued the plots at R23m. The third opinion sought by Mbili quoted R84m.

“This was deliberately done to frustrate me. Why would two valuers come to similar values while the one brought in by the city gives so low a value? For the three plots my valuer priced the properties at R84.2m, not a huge gap from the council-appointed valuer. The city must thoroughly probe all property acquisitions from Indians and where valuations were conducted,” he said.

Mbili said they had presented the farms to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department after the pronouncement by the city that there was a shortage of burial space in 2017. After the presentation a study was conducted which pronounced the properties suitable for burial requirements, he said.

In April 2018, mayor Zandile Gumede said the city had set aside R216 million to solve the burial space crisis, and that three sites (in Vulamehlo, Cato Ridge and Hammarsdale) had been identified.

Contacted for comment, Gumede’s phone was unanswered yesterday.

Kumar denied any involvement in the matter. “I find it so weird that I am involved in these allegations. Let me make it clear: I am not in any way involved in land acquisition deals. I cannot contemplate what would give me the right to favour one company over another. There is a system involved (when the city buys land). My job is to make sure that the budget is there for projects, to sign off on them and make sure that the process is followed.”

Munien referred the Daily News to the city’s communications department, which did not respond to an email requesting comment.

