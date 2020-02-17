Top KZN government official stops state car being driven recklessly on N3









A top official in the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture prevented what could have been a disaster on the N3 on Sunday afternoon after she swung into action when he saw a State vehicle driving into oncoming traffic. File picture: Zandile Nsuntsha / Independent Media. Durban - A top official in the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture prevented what could have been a disaster on the N3 on Sunday afternoon after she swung into action when he saw a state vehicle driving into oncoming traffic. Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, the department's director-general stopped a department branded vehicle which was driven recklessly against oncoming traffic on the N3. The information furnished by the provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso was thin on detail, but he said Dr Mkhize had to force the state vehicle to a stop and alerted the law enforcement authorities who impounded the car. The vehicle is currently kept at the Road Traffic Inspectorate facility in Pinetown, according to a statement issued by Mabaso on Sunday evening. “Dr Mkhize has instructed the provincial department of agriculture to launch an immediate investigation into the matter and to establish whether the officials had permission to use the state vehicle. The provincial government is clamping down on the abuse of state assets and resources which causes serious reputation damage to the government," Mabaso said.

Dr Mkhize in the statement said: "As the government, we’re committed to an ethical state where state officials are civil and are servants of the people. We’re creating a law-abiding society. Therefore any form of abuse of state resources is against the ethos of a clean and corruption free government whose main mandate is to deliver services to the people. Such behaviour has no place in our government and cannot be allowed under any circumstances".

She urged all public servants to comply with the Public Service Code of Conduct and provisions of the Service Charter.

The Public Service Code of Conduct requires that public servants should be honest and accountable in dealing with the Public Service’s property and other resources effectively, efficiently and only for authorised official purposes.

“The abuse of state resources amounts to serious misconduct. It is unethical and unacceptable. Public servants found to have violated the rules should face the consequences and that is why I have instructed the department to investigate the matter immediately so that if the officials are found to have broken the law necessary disciplinary steps can be instituted against them,” she said Dr.

At this stage it is not clear if the occupants of the vehicle were tested for alcohol levels or were arrested for reckless and negligent driving.

Daily News