Durban - A top official in the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture prevented what could have been a disaster on the N3 on Sunday afternoon after she swung into action when he saw a state vehicle driving into oncoming traffic.
Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, the department's director-general stopped a department branded vehicle which was driven recklessly against oncoming traffic on the N3.
The information furnished by the provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso was thin on detail, but he said Dr Mkhize had to force the state vehicle to a stop and alerted the law enforcement authorities who impounded the car.
The vehicle is currently kept at the Road Traffic Inspectorate facility in Pinetown, according to a statement issued by Mabaso on Sunday evening.
“Dr Mkhize has instructed the provincial department of agriculture to launch an immediate investigation into the matter and to establish whether the officials had permission to use the state vehicle. The provincial government is clamping down on the abuse of state assets and resources which causes serious reputation damage to the government," Mabaso said.