Durban- The damage caused by last week’s torrential rains will cost the city at least R20 million, eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said.
Mayisela said the final figure for the damage caused by the rains had not yet been finalised.
Mayisela went onto say that this was the rainy season, and people should be cautious of where they built their houses.
He said people should not build their houses on slopes and low lying areas as this made rescue efforts difficult for officials.
What people needed to do was to build in areas that were zoned and approved by the municipality, he said.