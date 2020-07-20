Toti police station's Community Service Centre closes for deep clean after Covid-19 case

Durban - A Covid-19 positive case has led to the eManzimtoti police station’s ­Community Service Centre closing for deep cleaning. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said it was temporarily closed after an officer from the Community Service Centre tested positive on Saturday. “The Community Service Centre will now operate from the lecture hall, which is a separate building on the station’s premises, as from yesterday for the convenience of the community. To access the station, the community can call 0319131394 for all emergencies and complaints, which will be attended to accordingly. “The telephone lines at eManzimtoti police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure,” he said. Naicker apologised for any inconvenience caused and added that the station commander, Colonel Nkabinde, could also be contacted on 0824719461.

Bevan van Vuuren, director of JDB services, said he had received a call from the station requesting help to deep clean a few state vehicles and a small office block.

“Crime prevention officers use this office block. We made arrangements to meet at the station on Saturday morning to start our session. We use an SABS-approved disinfectant, chemical and electrical powered sprayers and steamers to ensure detailed disinfecting is provided,” said Van Vuuren.

They had worked on three police vans, three offices and an office block corridor as well as the entrance to the building, he said.

“We also disinfected four other vehicles of officers on duty at no charge. We decided to do this for our community as these officers attend to numerous complaints and are in contact with many people, so if we keep them safe we are possibly slowing down the spread of Covid-19 to others, including their own families.

"The main community centre and charge office were disinfected by another company, but it did not do the crime office block at the back, as there was no access for them on that day, so that’s why we assisted,” he said.

Other police stations that have had to be temporarily closed and disinfected after positive cases have included Westville, Newlands East, Lamontville as well as Durban Central.

Daily News