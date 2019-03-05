Emanzimtoti residents and business owners Sulaiman Badat and Clifford Hole stand in front of the business property which the Constitutional Court called to be demolished. Sibusiso Ndlovu African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - DEVELOPERS have been warned to stick to approved plans after an eManzimtoti businessman was ordered to demolish a new structure on his premises. Deepak Bhardwaj bought the property on Wanda Cele Road in 2011 and told residents who enquired that he intended opening a motor spares business.

According to residents, Bhardwaj should have notified all neighbours within a 100 metre radius of his plans with the property.

The city approved a plan for Bhardwaj to build a two-bedroom house. He later applied to the municipality for a rezoning of the property from special residential to a limited commercial zone.

According to court papers, the municipality approved his second application in 2013.

However, residents who live close to Bhardwaj’s newly built property fought the second rezoning at the KwaZulu-Natal Planning and Development Appeal Tribunal and won.

The tribunal found that the residents’ objections to the rezoning were valid because at that time Bhardwaj had said he would operate a supermarket and doctors’ rooms from the property.

However, he had been operating a butchery and bottle store from the premises.

In a bid to overturn the tribunal’s decision, Bhardwaj approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court in 2013, and two years later the court upheld the tribunal’s decision that he demolish the property.

He then took the matter to the Constitutional Court, which agreed with both the tribunal and high court’s findings.

Speaking to the Daily News, Bhardwaj said he had incurred a loss of R2.6million to date as a result of having to close his business and demolish the property.

He felt it was unconstitutional for the matter to end at the tribunal as he believed that the city had its own process and power to make its own decisions.

“They rezoned it. The municipality gave me rezoning twice. This is the city’s fault; you can’t give someone a driver’s licence and expect them not to drive on the road,” he said.

Bhardwaj said he began demolishing the property in 2016, closing his bottle store and butchery.

However, this week the Daily News found that only the roof had been removed.

EManzimtoti resident and business owner Sulaiman Badat said that by law businesses run near or in residential areas were meant to benefit the community.

“Children were not going to be safe crossing the road coming from the inside of the proposed supermarket,” he said.

Another resident, Clifford Hole, said his intention in getting the tribunal involved was not to destroy Bhardwaj’s business, but he had acted out of principle and to protect residents of the area.

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed Bhardwaj had submitted plans which were approved.

He said, however, that Bhardwaj deviated from the approved plan and also built beyond the building line.

“An interdict was sought by and granted to the municipality against (Bhardwaj), with the court ordering the demolition of all construction that was not in accordance with the approved plan,” said Mayisela.

“Whatever losses the developer may have incurred are of his own making. In all its approvals, the city acted in terms of the law and none of the city’s decisions were reviewed during the court application,” he said.

Mayisela said it was imperative that property owners submit building plans for approval when contemplating building a structure, and to build according to these approved plans.

Daily News