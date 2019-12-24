Tourism feels pinch of SA's sluggish economy this festive season









South Africa's sluggish economy has had a negative impact on tourism in KwaZulu-Natal as hotels and other tourist attractions have reported a decline in the number of holidaymakers flocking to the province so far this festive season. FiLE PICTURE Durban - South Africa's sluggish economy has had a negative impact on tourism in KwaZulu-Natal as hotels and other tourist attractions have reported a decline in the number of holidaymakers flocking to the province so far this festive season. Businesses and economists have also reported that holidaymakers on a tight budget are expected to abandon their annual holiday trips or take shorter trips as they aim to spend less this season. KZN Federated Hospitality Association of SA (FEDHASA) spokesperson Brett Tungay said it was “quite concerning” that the number of visitors, mainly domestic tourists, to the province had declined. “We are now seeing about 60 to 80% occupancy rates. “We are however hopeful that these numbers will pick up to 80 to 100% for the duration of December 20 to January 5.”

KZN National Accommodation Association spokesperson Emma Jacobs said holidaymakers had curtailed their spending habits during the festive season compared to the past three years.

“The biggest factor is that people do not have much money.

“There has now been a downturn in domestic travel.”

Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt said many South Africans were now spending more on Black Friday than during the Christmas holiday period.

He said consumers were spending on household goods and necessities rather than splurging on expensive holidays.

“South Africa's economy is doing absolutely terribly, people do not have much money to spend.”

Economist Mike Schussler said: “More and more people prefer trips like driving down the coast, while foreign travellers would rather visit Cape Town.

“The middle class cannot afford holidays anymore due to the rising cost of household utilities such as electricity bills and medical aid.”

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “We are aware of the challenges the industry is facing, but we are hopeful that things will get better.

“Due to the stagnation of the economy people do not spend money. However, tourism is our gold mine and our strategy during the festive season is to bring a number of activities for all to enjoy.”

Meanwhile, ACSA spokesperson Colin Naidoo said security officials at the airport were on high alert as holidaymakers arrived in the province this week.

“Due to extra passenger activity, we are aware that criminal activity may occur, however we do have contingency plans in place on a national level.”

Despite the downturn, he said most flights arriving at King Shaka International Airport had been full this month.

Phindile Makwakwa, acting chief executive of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal said the tourism authority had completed arrival projections for the festive season which would be verified and released after the holidays.

“We do these with numerous stakeholders including ACSA, toll gates and hoteliers.”

Daily News