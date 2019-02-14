An eThekwini Municipality environmental officer, pictured, investigated the caustic soda bags and other toxic industrial waste dumped by unknown people in Chatsworth. I MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Industrial waste, including caustic soda, was found illegally dumped on the banks of the uMlazi River between Chatsworth and Silverglen. Shaun Hammond of the Silverglen Conservancy said he was patrolling in the area last Saturday when he came across the pile of caustic soda bags and heaps of toxic industrial waste.

The river runs into the canal next to Cuttings Beach and into the ocean.

Hammond said the area was one of eThekwini Municipality’s Durban Metropolitan Open Space System areas, which is protected to preserve the ecosystem.

“We need to locate the person, company or companies that continue to destroy this protected piece of land,” said Hammond.

“This chemical is one of the most widely used in factories. It is a highly reactive substance and it gives off a huge amount of heat when it dissolves in water, which may ignite combustible materials nearby or cause physical damage. Its reaction with other metals like zinc or aluminium yields hydrogen gas, which ignites in the presence of oxygen. Moreover, this substance is extremely corrosive. It imparts a slippery feeling to touch.”

He said extended skin contact with the chemical could lead to ulceration and scarring, and that its vapour was also toxic.

When the Daily News team visited the area on Monday, people were fishing a few metres downstream from where the waste was dumped.

Some people were seen crossing the river, passing the exposed chemical.

“Accidental ingestion of the chemical may result in more serious conditions. The substance is likely to corrode anything in its path. Imagine the damage this will do to the river water and everything that lives there. People are fishing in this river, yet industrialists dump toxic waste here,” said Hammond. He said tourist clubs and schools used to visit the area and take pictures of birds, flowers and trees, but that had stopped.

Questions were sent to the municipality on Monday seeking clarity on what would happen to the waste.

On Wednesday spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said it was the first he had heard of the incident. He said issues affecting the environment were a priority and that the dumping would be investigated.

“I don’t know what happened to the chemical, but we will try to minimise the impact to ensure that our rivers are clean and free from contamination,” he said.

