Traders pack up and leave as High Court orders Durban's Stables Lifestyle Market to close

Durban - Tuesday was the final day for Stables Lifestyle Market traders to pick up the last of their belongings before the premises are handed over to eThekwini Municipality on March 31 as per the Durban High Court ruling. Last month, Glen Eden Trading, the company that managed the Stables, lost a lengthy court battle against the municipality over the occupation of the Newmarket Stables next to the Jonnsons Kings Park rugby stadium. This meant a new soccer academy, a multimillion project which was announced in 2012, would be built. On Tuesday, stalls were already emptied, goods were left lying on the floor outside and the place was deserted. Vendors had rented stalls to sell their wares while the security guards and cleaners employed to upkeep the market were from Nongoma, QwaQwa and Ndwedwe, and they slept at the market with their families, like school caretakers. The men were employed as security guards and maintenance staff, while the women were employed as cleaners. Vusumuzi Mntambo, 42, said he worked security and maintenance at the market for the past six years. From QwaQwa, he lived at the Stables with his wife, a cleaner, and their child.

“There’s nowhere else to go but back to QwaQwa to look for jobs. The child will also have to find a school in the Free State,” said Mntambo.

It hurt him that they had to leave and face unemployment at his age and in South Africa’s economy.

“Where else would I get a job? These people gave us a job, now we can’t expect them to take us with them,” said Mntambo.

Brace Ramnunan, chairperson of the Stables Representative Council, said he bought a stall for his wife in 2014/15 when both were unemployed.

His wife’s stall sold Indian cuisine and was called Crown of India Home of Food.

“That has been her livelihood but last Thursday and Friday I had to take time off work so I could help her move out of her stall,” said Ramnunan.

“We’ve had customers coming to us in tears and they have said there was nothing like the Stables Lifestyle Market,” he said.

Ramnunan said it was very sad what the market had come to.

Yaser Nasif, head of Glen Eden Trading, said they had between 10 to 15 families living at the market but when they hand over everything on March 31, the families would also have to move elsewhere.

Nasif said these were hawkers, staff, cleaners and security who had been living at the market for five to 10 years.

“We’re concerned about the people. Where will they get jobs? Where will their children go to school?”

He said 152 traders lost their form of income.

eThekwini Municipality was asked if alternative arrangements had been made for the traders. It requested time to deliberate on the matter and promised to comment soon.

Daily News