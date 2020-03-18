Transport authorities kick into high gear over Covid-19 threat

Durban - TRANSPORT organisations have gone into action after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared coronavirus a national disaster on Sunday evening. SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) KwaZulu-Natal office manager Sfiso Shangase said they would distribute pamphlets in English and isiZulu at taxi ranks educating people about the virus. “We are also looking at how we will have sanitisers in taxis so that passengers could use them. We are looking to find a way to get them in bulk,” he said. Shangase said if the virus caused people to commute less, the industry would suffer as some operators had not paid off their vehicles. “If the economy is bad, then the taxi industry will suffer. It could also spark violence due to a lack of work for them,” he said.

Shangase said Santaco would have a provincial executive council meeting tomorrow to look at their response to the virus.

Prem Dehal, chairperson of the Bus Owners Association, said his organisation had discussed the matter.

“We are concerned about poor commuters,” he said.

Dehal said they would be guided by the national government.

Trevor Mathebula, deputy secretary of the SA E-Hailing Association, said no e-hailing company had issued guidelines regarding the coronavirus for drivers and passengers.

“No real plan has been put in place. It is everyone’s responsibility and companies will not be held responsible,” he said.

Uber spokesperson said the app would remain available throughout the country, based on expert advice.

However, its Greenlight Hub offices across South Africa would be temporarily closed to encourage social distancing.

“We recognise this may create challenges for drivers and we are further expanding online and phone support options,” the company said.

KZN Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said they would educate their employees about washing their hands and using sanitisers.

Ticket inspectors would be given sanitisers as well.

Nomnganga said passengers would be educated about hygiene.

He said it was difficult for Prasa to make sure passengers kept a 1.5m distance between themselves to prevent infection due to the large volume of train commuters transported.

This situation was exacerbated by the fact that fewer trains were operating due to “vandalism and cable theft”.

Economist Professor Bonke Dumisa said the cancellation of events in the country was “destroying the economy”.

But there might be a slight reprieve for those whose events are covered by insurance companies.

Yesterday Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said he and Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel would engage with the business fraternity and insurance companies.

“If events are insured, the organisers might get something out of it, not 100%, but they might get something,” Dumisa said.

“When it comes to event cancellations in KZN, those fall under the vis-major provision; when the government says you cannot have more than 100 people in one space, the event organisers cannot force it just because they have suffered a lot of costs,” he added.

Additional Reporting Winston Mfeka

