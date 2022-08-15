Trial against July unrest accused Bonginkosi Khanyile is expected to begin today

Durban — The trial against Bonginkosi Khanyile is scheduled to start today in the Durban Regional Court. National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that Khanyile faces a charge of incitement to commit public violence, as well as charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act relating to the acts of looting and violence that took place in KZN in July 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ramkisson-Kara said that during his last court appearance, the defence and the State had assured the court of their readiness to proceed to trial. The #FeesMustFall activist was released on R5 000 bail in September. “The trial is anticipated to run until August 26,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

The State alleges that between July 8 and July 11, at or near Warwick Avenue in Durban, Khanyile unlawfully and intentionally incited, instigated, commanded or procured people unknown to the State to commit public violence. Khanyile had appeared in court in February for the pre-trial conference of his criminal matter. In December a warrant of arrest was issued for Khanyile after he failed to appear in court.

Story continues below Advertisement

The court had issued a warrant for his arrest as he had not provided a reason for his absence, Ramkisson-Kara said in December. He then appeared in court on December 17 after a warrant of arrest was issued for him when he failed to make an appearance on December 13. Khanyile gave the court a medical certificate to explain his absence.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was accepted by the court and the matter was postponed to February 8, 2022, for a pre-trial conference. As part of Khanyile’s bail conditions, he had to suspend his Twitter account and report to a police station in either Gauteng or Durban. Daily News