Cody Lynton Houghton, 19, died on February 25, 2017, from blunt force trauma to the head. Three men are to go on trial next year. Picture Facebook

Durban - Three men accused of killing a teenager at a tattoo parlour on the Bluff will stand trial in March 2020. Brandon Ashley Peterson, 37, Neville van der Westhuizen, 37, and Richard Juan Elliot, 23, face charges of murder, three counts of kidnapping and two counts of attempted murder. They made a brief appearance in the Durban Regional Court on Monday.

Cody Lynton Houghton, 19, died on February 25, 2017, from blunt force trauma to the head. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Houghton and two of his friends were allegedly falsely accused of stealing a cellphone from the tattoo parlour in Watsonia Road on the Bluff.

They were allegedly kidnapped on February 24, assaulted and thereafter released. Houghton died the following morning. They were locked in the parlour for several hours, punched, kicked, hung from the ceiling and assaulted with a sword. One of them was forced to drink Methodone.

Houghtons family and friends, wearing T-shirts bearing Houghton’s face came out in support to hear what had happened on that day.