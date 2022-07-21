Trial of husband alleged to have cut wife into pieces to begin

Durban — A trial date was set on Wednesday in the Durban High Court for the man charged with killing his wife using an angle grinder in the Mkhazini area, KwaMakhutha, south of Durban. Sibusiso Bongekhaya Mvubu is alleged to have killed his wife Philisiwe Judith Mvubu. He appeared briefly in court where Senior State Advocate Krishen Shah said the accused would go on trial in the coming months. Mvubu was previously denied bail, and remains in custody. The State also alleges that the murder was premeditated.

The murder sent shockwaves through the province, so much so that communities united and picketed outside the Mbumbulu Magistrate’s Court – where Mvubu made his first appearance – calling for an end to the scourge of gender-based violence, and for Mvubu to remain behind bars. KwaZulu-Natal Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said on Wednesday that he was pleased the case was now progressing. “However, it’s disappointing that it has been delayed for almost a year. We had hoped that this man would be serving a long sentence by now. People like this should be sent to prison for a long time.