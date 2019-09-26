Trial of Pinetown 'grandpa' accused of raping young boys gets underway







A 62-year-old man has gone on trial in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court charged with 11 counts of raping boys and six of compelled rape. File Picture. Durban - A 62-year-old man has gone on trial in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court charged with 11 counts of raping boys and six of compelled rape. Wednesday's proceedings were held via video link as some of Sipho Mfene’s alleged victims were too young to stand in court.The children testified in another room while Mfene and court officials saw and heard their testimony on a TV monitor. According to the charge sheet, Mfene’s alleged victims were all boys, two of whom were brothers. The first alleged rape took place in 2015, when the victim was 7 years old. The child was raped twice the following year and again when he was 9 years old. Mfene also allegedly forced or instructed this boy to perform sex acts with other boys on several occasions, leading to the compelled rape charges.

One of Mfene’s alleged victims, whom he is alleged to have raped in 2016, died last April after being electrocuted by an illegal electricity cable.

The children are all from St Wendolins, near Pinetown. Mfene lived in this community and was known to his victims as “Mkhulu” (Grandpa).

Mfene subsequently vanished from the area, but was arrested after he returned in May 2017.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in custody.

A grandparent of one of the victims said outside the court that the boy was 11 when he was allegedly raped by Mfene in 2017.

“I’m attending the trial, but I’m still shocked. I am also very hurt and angry. My grandchild has changed; he is not the same boy,” she said.

Childline KZN operations manager Adeshini Naicker said parents should always trust their instincts, as some children were threatened to be quiet about being raped.

“If parents feel something is amiss with their child, rather than ponder on it they should act immediately. Signs to look out for include withdrawal, bed-wetting, inappropriate sexual behaviour and nightmares,” she said.

Naicker said children in these circumstances often avoid certain caregivers and adults, and display excessive fear or worry over mundane matters.

“Parents also need to be wary of the adults around their children. Watch out for adults who do not respect boundaries, those who try to be over friendly with children and the ones always buying gifts for children.”