Wednesday's proceedings were held via video link as some of Sipho Mfene’s alleged victims were too young to stand in court.The children testified in another room while Mfene and court officials saw and heard their testimony on a TV monitor.
According to the charge sheet, Mfene’s alleged victims were all boys, two of whom were brothers. The first alleged rape took place in 2015, when the victim was 7 years old.
The child was raped twice the following year and again when he was 9 years old.
Mfene also allegedly forced or instructed this boy to perform sex acts with other boys on several occasions, leading to the compelled rape charges.