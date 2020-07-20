Tributes continue to pour in for renowned sports physician Dr 'Shorty' Moolla

Durban - Tributes continue to pour in for renowned sports physician Dr Mahomed Shorty Moolla,71, who died from a heart attack at his Reservoir Hills home. Moolla had worked as a general practitioner for 16 years before delving into a relatively unknown field at the time, sports medicine. Moolla graduated as a medical doctor from the National University of Ireland. His involvement in the South African sporting fraternity began in 1994. He was appointed as the team doctor for Team SA at the Commonwealth Games in Canada. This was one of his many accolades. He opened a private sports physician’s practice at St Augustine’s Hospital in 1997. SA Doctors United Facebook group administrator Rinesh Chetty said Moolla was well known and respected medical doctor within their fraternity. A true medical stalwart and pioneer in his field, his experience and presence will be sorely missed by his colleagues, patients and athletes. “He was easily recognizable due to his nickname and a warm smile. I knew him both personally as a family friend and professionally within the sports medicine community. He studied his primary degree in Ireland alongside my father, an opportunity afforded to students of colour during the apartheid regime,” Chetty said.

“He was a pioneer in the field of sports medicine both locally and globally, being one of the first non-white South African graduates to obtain his masters in sports medicine from UCT.

He founded and provided sports medical expertise to many local professionals and underprivileged teams (football especially) in a time when only the fields of rugby and cricket would get that benefit,”Chetty added.

Sam Ramsamy educator, activist and sports administrator in South Africa with Dr Mahomed Shorty Moolla. Picture supplied





Heinrich Venter, general manager of Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital, expressed his shock and sadness at the untimely death of world-renowned sports doctor.

Venter said Dr Moolla will be forever remembered for the many lives he touched and enriched.

Last Sunday night around midnight Venter received a message containing a joke from Dr Mahomed "Shorty" Moolla.

Early the next morning, Venter said he was standing at the door of Dr Moolla’s consulting rooms with the doctor’s sons, having to share the devastating news with a patient who had an appointment with Dr Moolla.

“Checking in every now and then with a motivational message or a little joke was one of Dr Shorty’s endearing habits. He was not only an exceptional doctor, but an extraordinary human being and people’s person through and through."Venter said.

“Dr Moolla was always concerned about the well-being of everyone else. One morning earlier this year, I was summonsed to his consulting rooms. When I got there he sat me down and insisted on personally making me a cup of coffee. Then he simply said, ‘Talk’. When I asked what he wanted to talk about he replied, ‘I can see you’re stressed, tell me what is troubling you’,” remembers Venter.

Venter expressed his shock and sadness at the loss of Dr Moolla who was not only a valued colleague and friend to many at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital, but also an outstanding healthcare professional who was known and loved the world over.

“The passing of Dr Moolla came as a tremendous shock to all of us at the hospital and to Netcare’s coastal management team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a dear friend, colleague and special human being who has been an integral part of the Netcare St Augustine’s family for more than twenty years,"Venter added.

Craig Murphy, director coastal of Netcare hospitals said, "Dr Shorty was a skilled and talented doctor who enriched the lives of many people, and his legacy will live on not only in the tremendous contribution he made to sports medicine, but in the special way that he touched the lives of others. He will be missed by everyone who knew and cared for him."

Moolla also served on the gender verification portfolio for CAF. He also completed 11 Comrades marathons. In October 2012, Moolla was selected as part of a 43-member CAF delegation to the African Women's Championship in Equatorial Guinea. Moolla was part of the medical committee that served as an advisory role as well as a dope-control officer during matches.

He was awarded fellowship from the International Federation of Sports Medicine (FFIMS) in 2014, from the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM) in 2002 and from the Faculty of Sports and Exercise Medicine, Royal College of Physicians in Ireland and Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (FFSEM) in 2003. He was a life membership recipient - South African Sports Medicine Association(SASMA) in 2001. He also received the Presidential Award for "Service to Sport in 2014.

Since 2010 , he was a member of the American College of Sports medicines sub-committee and Badminton World Federation anti doping hearing panel.

