Durban - The eThekwini Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer has sent her heartfelt condolences to the family of a child who lost her life when her house was engulfed in flames in Bonela on Monday night. The fire has claimed the life of a baby girl at the newly built Blinkbonnie Road informal settlement in Cato Manor.

Shawn Herbst, media liaison officer for Netcare 911 said they responded to reports of a fire. He said two boys and a baby girl were in the structure when the fire broke out. The two boys ages six and seven were treated for severe burns.

"Emergency workers managed to gain entry into the shack. They found a 2-year-old girl unconscious on the floor with two other boys,"he said.

All three were evacuated however upon assessment the young girl was found to have no signs of life, Herbst said, and tragically she was declared dead on the scene.

"According to the fire department the children claim to have been left on their own by their parents. They were watching TV when the electricity went off and lit a candle. They fell asleep only to be woken up by a raging inferno,"Peer said.

Msawakhe Mayisela, eThekwini spokesperson, said they were concerned about the high number of shack fires which they hope to curtail.

Peer said they have on numerous occasions warned the public especially those in the informal settlement about the dangers of lighting fires.

"We have been appealing to parents to guard against leaving children alone. We have urged those using fires to do so responsibly, failure which could result to accidents of this nature. It is worrying that the fire department are hoping from one fire incident to the next in a very short space of time. We have even radio messages that are running in this regard because we know our city is very prone to fires in winter,"Peer said.

The city sent its condolences to the family and wished the boys that were taken to Kind Edward hospital a speedy recovery.

Peer has since instructed the Disaster Management teams to assist with relief aid.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said that at 20:30 three people were sleeping when their shack caught fire and burnt.

"A two-year-old baby girl died and the two others sustained minor injuries The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,"she said.

Cato Manor police station have opened an inquest docket.

