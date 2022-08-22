Tributes for Durban biker who died in crash

Durban — Tributes are pouring in for Dr Etienne Le Roux who died in a motorcycle crash in Durban on Sunday. Le Roux crashed during a Sunday morning ride on the M13 in Hillcrest. The crash is under investigation.

Le Roux belonged to the Ulysses KZN South Coast motorcycle club. Harley-Davidson Durban wrote on their Facebook account that Le Roux will remain a true legend of his time who was loved by many fellow bikers in Durban, South Africa and afar. “Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his family and many friends at this very sad time. May he rest in peace and forever ride heaven’s highways. Fallen but will never be forgotten.”

A few years ago Le Roux bought a Milwaukee-Eight® 114ci powered Heritage Classic. Paying tribute to Le Roux on Facebook was Richard Purchase, who described Le Roux as a true Harley legend who passed while doing what he loved most. “Ride the Golden Highway till we meet again my friend. RIP Etienne and my condolences to his family and friends.”

Harold Mead said: “Etienne, you have got your wish that was to ride till you could ride no more. An officer and a gentleman. It was an honour to ride with you in South Africa and in Europe. May you ride safely on the highways of heaven. Condolences to his children. He will always be remembered fondly as he rode from north to south attending all the bike rallies he could.” Michelle Vermaak from the Harley-Davidson Bookclub in Port Elizabeth said they met “Doc” a few times at the Black Rock and always admired his zest for life and “can do” attitude. She said Le Roux was a true gentleman. Doug Brown said: “A true free spirit ... legend of motorcycling, legend of Umdloti. I will never forget our get-together in Sturgis, 2014. RIP, old friend.”

