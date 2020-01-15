Durban - A truck was allegedly petrol-bombed during a service delivery protest on the N2 near Magabeni, south of Durban, on Wednesday.
eThekwini Fire Department South Divisional Commander Justin Bateman said protesters gathered on the N2 northbound after the Magabeni and Ilfracombe offramp as early as 5am.
The protesters allegedly set alight tyres and blocked the road preventing motor vehicles from passing through towards Amanzimtoti and Durban.
Bateman said the protest could have been linked to lack of water supply to the Magabeni community.
“The driver of a super link truck carrying car parts had noticed the fire in the distance when he neared the offramp. However, while the driver was turning towards the offramp it was allegedly hit by a petrol bomb. The driver and his assistance fled the scene. They were not injured. Once the area was stabilised by the Public Order Police we moved in and extinguished the fire,” Bateman said.