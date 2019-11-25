Durban - Police detectives have dealt a blow to conspiracies that a man and woman found dead near Suncoast beach were murdered by criminals.
The body of Kresen Chandiah, 24, was found next to Fathima Bee Bee Muhammad, 50, on the sand dunes near Suncoast Beach on Monday, 18 November 2019.
Both sustained multiple stab wounds to their upper bodies.
The knife used to kill Chandiah was embedded in his chest.
Their bodies were found by a passerby, who had been collecting plastic and cardboard along the sea shore.