Fathima BeeBee Muhammad and Kresen Chandiah’s bodies were found on the sand dunes on Suncoast beach on November 18, 2019. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Police detectives have dealt a blow to conspiracies that a man and woman found dead near Suncoast beach were murdered by criminals. The body of Kresen Chandiah, 24, was found next to Fathima Bee Bee Muhammad, 50, on the sand dunes near Suncoast Beach on Monday, 18 November 2019. Both sustained multiple stab wounds to their upper bodies. The knife used to kill Chandiah was embedded in his chest. Their bodies were found by a passerby, who had been collecting plastic and cardboard along the sea shore.

Fathima Bee Bee Muhammad. Picture: Supplied

The victims were both were from Montford in Chatsworth.

Both were in a relationship.

Initially, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said two charges of murder were opened at the Durban Central police station for investigation. He said police were alerted to the double murder at about 4pm.

On Monday, Naicker said an inquest and murder docket has been opened.

"This is as a result of evidence gathered during the course of the investigation as well as the post mortem conducted last week,"he said.

Kresen Chandiah. Picture: Supplied





Muhammad’s cellphone was taken during the alleged attack.

News of the murders quickly spread on social media, with gruesome and graphic images circulating of the dead couple, who had lived close to one another in Chatsworth, lying in the sand.

In one image, what appears to be a knife can be seen protruding from Chandiah’s chest.

During an interview with the Daily News, Muhammad’s uncle Farouk Sayed believed that this was a case of a murder-suicide.

The family had heard that the knife used in the murder had been taken from Chandiah’s home.

Muhammad had two children aged 28 and 10.

Chandiah worked in a shoe factory in Chatsworth and as a tiler.

