Twitter users slam Santaco for, once again, betraying the cause by saying no to national shutdown

Saftu and Cosatu supporters gather at King Dinuzulu Park in Durban for the national shutdown. | Nomonde Zondi

Published 2h ago

Durban — The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has received verbal attacks from the public after it indicated that it would not participate in the planned national shutdown today (Wednesday).

People and various organisations were expected to be part of the nationwide national shutdown organised by the SA Federation of Trade Unions and Congress of SA Trade Unions.

Some people called Santaco ‘sell-outs’ while others said it was captured.

On Tuesday afternoon, Santaco in KwaZulu-Natal said it would not participate in the planned national shutdown.

Earlier, Santaco, at the national level, said it would not particpate in the shutdown despite requests to do so.

These statements left Twitter users with a lot to say, especially since it was the second time the taxi council chose not to participate in a national shutdown.

Santaco declined to participate in a shutdown in June 2022.

Reacting on Twitter, this is what South Africans had to say:

Daily News

