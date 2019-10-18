Durban - Within 24 hours police and a private security company have arrested two people in connection with a robbery in Verulam, north of Durban.
Two suspects that were being sought for allegedly shooting a Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) guard were arrested in a joint operation between members of RUSA and the Verulam SAPS on Friday morning.
On Wednesday night three suspects forced their way into a home in Parkgate, Verulam and robbed a couple of their cellphones and passports.
They then loaded a TV into the victims imported 1.5 Nissan Bluebird and sped off.
The male victims brothers sought assistance from Rusa who were attending to a separate home invasion on Wimbledon Grove in Verulam.