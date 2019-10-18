Two arrested within 24 hours for Verulam house robbery shooting









Within 24 hours police and a private security company had arrested two people in connection with a robbery in Verulam, north of Durban. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Durban - Within 24 hours police and a private security company have arrested two people in connection with a robbery in Verulam, north of Durban. Two suspects that were being sought for allegedly shooting a Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) guard were arrested in a joint operation between members of RUSA and the Verulam SAPS on Friday morning. On Wednesday night three suspects forced their way into a home in Parkgate, Verulam and robbed a couple of their cellphones and passports. They then loaded a TV into the victims imported 1.5 Nissan Bluebird and sped off. The male victims brothers sought assistance from Rusa who were attending to a separate home invasion on Wimbledon Grove in Verulam.

The vehicle details were circulated and the tracking device was activated.

Prem Balram, Rusa spokesperson said they intercepted the vehicle at a service station on Todd Street in Verulam where one RUSA Member was seriously injured during an exchange of gun fire on Wednesday night.

The vehicle was recovered after the driver lost control and crashed into a light pole. The robbers managed to evade arrest.

"In an intelligence driven operation one of the suspects was arrested by Police at his home opposite Trenance Park. The TV that was stolen during the home invasion was recovered at his home." he said

Balram said RUSA and Verulam police who were assigned to a newly formed rapid response unit planned an operation during on Friday morning to apprehend the second suspect who was confirmed to be in possession of a firearm.

"Officers proceeded to Katzkop Hill on the R102. They parked their response vehicles and proceeded into Parkgate on foot. The Zimbabwean nationals residence was identified and surrounded. Officers entered the home and apprehend the suspect. A replica Glock firearm was recovered as well as ammunition for a 9mm pistol,"Balram said.

It is alleged that during an interview with Balram he confirmed that he and two accomplices planned the robbery.

"After driving off in the couples vehicle they stopped in Trenance Park where they dropped of the TV before proceeding to the service station on Todd Street where they were confronted by Reaction Officers,"he said.

The suspect was detained at the Verulam SAPS.

Rusa Members and SAPS Officers then proceeded to an informal home in B Section, Parkgate where the third suspect lived however he could not be located.

"It was confirmed that he was in possession of a firearm that was used in the shooting. It was also confirmed that he was injured in the shoot out.The reaction officer that was injured had undergone surgery to his left arm. He is expected to undergo further operations and a skin graft in the weeks ahead,"Balram said.

