Two bloodbaths, hours apart, claim 9 lives in KZN

DURBAN - NINE people, including two five-year-old children, were gunned down in Inanda and Mooi River on Saturday in two separate incidents, hours apart. The alleged shooter in Mooi River was killed in a shoot-out with police. In Inanda, three people were killed in a shooting in Newtown C outside Buhlebethu Primary School.

Police said Ncami Shange, 34, Philisiwe Jili, 37, and Beatrice Dlamini, 75, had been in a group at the school’s front gate when the occupants of a black Opel Corsa bakkie opened fire on them. Selby Dlamini, 79, had been married for 48 years to Beatrice Dlamini, who was one of three people killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday in Inanda. I Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) Dlamini’s husband, Selby, 79, said his soul would be more at ease when those who had killed his wife were arrested. “We have been married for 48 years. What happened tears my heart apart.”

Zipho, Dlamini’s only surviving child, said her mother had been called by a neighbour to go and vote. She had learnt her mother was dead while walking to the school to look for her. “People kept asking me if it was true. The next person who asked me, told me my mother was dead,” she said in tears. Beatrice Dlamini was one of three people killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday in Inanda. Ward councillor Scebi Mkhwanazi said his name had not been on a list sent to the Electoral Commission of SA.

A party deployee had sorted it out and they were at the school to vote. “A black Opel Corsa bakkie parked in front of the school gate. The occupants began firing. Everyone scattered.” Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Dlamini had no visible injuries, Shange sustained wounds to the head and Jili to the back and arm. “Four women and a man, aged between 41 and 70, were injured. Inanda police don’t know the motive yet.”

Just five hours before this shooting, six people were shot and killed in Mooi River. Wandile Shabalala, 36, Bongani Nene, 42, Sbusisiwe Duda, 34, Samukelo Duda, 5, Vuyiswa Duda, 5, and Emihle Ndlela, 13, were all allegedly shot by Nhlayenza Zulu, 25, a security guard. One of the 5-year-olds was believed to be Zulu’s son. Zulu allegedly also shot and injured his ex-girlfriend, 25, who is in a critical condition in hospital. Naicker said Zulu allegedly first killed his colleague, 40, at New Formosa, Estcourt, and dumped his body in veld, where it was later found by police. Afterwards, Zulu went to a farm in Mooi River where he allegedly killed another security guard, Bongani Nene.