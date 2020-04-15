Two British men arrested for crashing SA border undergo Covid-19 tests, in quarantine

Durban - THE two British nationals who drove through the South African Golela border post from eSwatini (Swaziland) are awaiting their Covid-19 test results at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Phoenix. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the men broke through the border post and sped past the border guards in their rented car. They were arrested at a guest house in Durban on Sunday. On Tuesday, Durban magistrate Vanitha Armu heard the matter in absentia. Senior public prosecutor Ronitha Singh said James Hackett, 41, and Erkan Bali, 38, were still in the hospital under quarantine.

According to Singh, they were charged with failure of compliance with or contravention of the Covid-19 regulations in respect of the restriction on the movement of persons and goods.

“The accused being British citizens did unlawfully and intentionally enter through the border when such borders were closed to visitors,” she said.

Singh said the accused were guilty of contravening the Immigration Act, and entering or remaining in the Republic without a valid permit.

“The accused upon entry did not report to a port of entry. The accused were not issued with a permit to remain in South Africa. They were found at the Glenmore Guest House in Hyder Road without a permit,” she added.

The men were taken to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on Monday.

Singh said the men could face additional charges once the Department of Health gave them the go-ahead to leave the hospital.

Warrant Officer Praveen Sukdeo from the Provincial Investigations Unit is investigating the matter.

Singh said she was also awaiting feedback from Interpol.

Naidoo said police units including a private car-tracking company tracked the car they were driving to a guest house in Hyder Road, in Glenmore. The car was also seized.

The manager of the guest house was also arrested for violation of Covid-19 regulations. He will appear in court next month.

Daily News