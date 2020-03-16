Two die, one wounded in Durban drive-by shooting

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Two men were killed and a third wounded in a drive-by shooting on Berea Road on Friday night. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the men had been travelling in a white bakkie when they were attacked. “It is alleged that they were attacked by unknown men driving in a white Mercedes-Benz with an unknown registration number. It is alleged that the suspects opened fire at the victims,” said Mbele. “Two of the victims died on the scene and the third was taken to Addington hospital. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. It is alleged that the victims are members of the Umlazi Taxi Association.” Umbilo CPF chairperson Heather Roos said: “It is a concern that guns are being used so loosely by people to solve any problems they may have with one another. Any shooting in the area should be a concern for us and we’re hoping the police are investigating so they can get to the bottom of this.”

Last Monday, Pinetown SAPS attended to a shooting to find a 37-year-old man dead in his car on the corner of St Johns Avenue and Josia Gumede Road (Old Main Road). The man was reportedly the son of a taxi operator from the Dassenhoek Taxi Association.

In a separate incident in Shallcross, Claudene Rampersad, 32, and Devendren Lionel Pillay, 32, died after being shot on Thursday night.

Earlier in the month, Alonzo Pearson, 21, and his cousins were injured in a drive-by shooting as they walked home from a tuckshop in Wentworth, and three days later a man in his fifties and his nephew were shot in the leg and cheek respectively as they waited for a bus on the corner of Lansdowne and Silver Tree roads in the same area.

Wentworth CPF chairperson Donovan Anderson said he was most concerned about the unpredictable manner in which the shootings were occurring, as well as their frequency.

“The randomness, the disregard and no respect for the lives impacted by these incidents are the main reason we should aim to stop this rot as quickly as possible.”

Anderson said the Wentworth community, along with the police, were embarking on an initiative to combat the shootings, and would hold a meeting with senior police management to take the matter further.

Daily News