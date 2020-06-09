Two Durban Metro police officers gunned down in early morning attack

Durban - Two Durban Metro policemen have been gunned down in Mpumalanga, near Hammersdale, north of Durban on Monday. According to Metro Police spokesman, Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, the two officer, both traffic wardens were travelling in a private car towards the city when they came under attack. "The one officer was in the other's car. Police are at the scene and are investigating. The circumstances of the shooting is unknown at this stage," he said. Sewpersad did not know if the officers armed and if their firearm were taken. "Police are investigating. We do not know a motive yet," he said.

This is not the first incident of Durban Metro police officers coming under attack.

In March, An off-duty metro cop from KwaZulu-Natal was discovered dead in his vehicle, which was parked on the N2 near the old airport South of Durban after being shot in the chest.

In February another metro police officer who was gunned down on Monday in a brazen drive-by shooting on the R102, near Verulam, north of Durban.

He was alleged to have been a taxi owner.

Inspector Nhlanhla Maphumulo, 44, was driving on the R102 (southbound) between Canelands and Verulam when the occupants in a white Toyota Corolla opened fire on his vehicle shortly after 4pm.

His vehicle was shot no less than 10 times.

In May 2019 Sergeant Zephania Dladla and Constable Nomasonto Mhlanga were killed while performing protection duties for councillor Moses Zulu at his residence in Bhambayi near Phoenix.

