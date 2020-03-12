Two Durban schools on alert for coronavirus

Durban - TWO Durban schools have taken precautions while they await the results for pupils who may have contracted the coronavirus. On Wednesday the Daily News received letters sent to parents on Tuesday from the Orient Islamic School and Maris Stella. Orient executive headmaster Ebrahim Ansur said the school had learnt that five pupils had had contact with another Orient pupil who had returned from Europe on Friday. The returning pupil was meant to be in class on Monday, but the school had asked that he only return after the minimum self-isolation period of 14 days. On Monday, after learning that the five pupils had been in the returning pupil’s company, the school consulted a specialist physician, who advised that the five pupils be sent home to be monitored for 48 hours.

The school also requested the parents of the pupil who had travelled to Europe to provide a medical certificate to verify his health status.

The letter to parents stated that the school was taking precautions to ensure the safety of pupils and staff, adding that it would implement protocols prescribed by the national Health Department.

Ansur said one of the school’s board members was a specialist physician and had been advising them on the matter.

“At this stage we are taking precautions. A pupil went to Europe and in light of what is going on with the coronavirus, we thought he should not come to school. The pupil has not tested positive. We are taking precautions,” he said.

According to the child’s parents, samples were taken from him for testing, Ansur said.

“The pupil has shown no symptoms. We are being advised by a specialist physician who is also on our board,” said Ansur, when asked whether the school had alerted the Health Department.

Maris Stella principal Joan Schmidt also confirmed that a letter was sent to parents on Tuesday because a pupil may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The pupil was seen by her doctor last week. On Monday the doctor informed the pupil’s family that a patient who had been in the waiting room at the time had subsequently tested positive for the virus.

The letter said neither the pupil nor her parents exhibited any symptoms of the coronavirus, but they would remain under self-quarantine.

Schmidt said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in Johannesburg had been informed.

Daily News