Durban - Two people were killed in KwaZulu-Natal in two separate incidents on Wednesday night. In the first incident, a woman was killed an a man was left critically injured at a residence in Bulwer, KZN.

ER24 paramedics had responded to the scene to find local authorities already in attendance, said Russel Meiring, ER24 spokesperson.

“On inspection, paramedics found the body of a woman, believed to be in her 30s, lying in the parking area in the complex. Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries, as well as several stab wounds, and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead,” Meiring said.

He said a man believed to be in his 30s was found inside the residence. Assessments found the man had suffered several stab wounds and was in a critical condition. The man was treated for his injuries and transported to King Edward VIII Hospital.

He also said details surrounding the incident are unknown but police were on scene for further investigations.

In the other incident, reports of multiple gunshots fired in Union Lane, Pinetown, led to the discovery of a dead man.

According to Blue Security, the man had sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

Police had not responded at the time of publication.

