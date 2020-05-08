Two KZN men reported missing found dead

Durban - The bodies of two men who were reported missing in separate incidents were found dead on Wednesday night. Krishenduth Mothee Ram, 67, of Chatsworth, was reported missing two months ago. His body was found at the Phoenix mortuary on Wednesday. He had gone to the Montford Shopping Centre in Chatsworth, his usual social spot, on March 2. His brother, Pravesh Mothee Ram, said the family grew concerned and opened a missing person's report at Chatsworth police station when he did not return home. A member of the public had seen him at the centre at 10am on March 2. The family frantically searched for him in the Chatsworth area. This included spending considerable time on social media platforms, asking people for assistance. His brother had gone to the Phoenix mortuary on Wednesday after hearing that they had the body of an unidentified man.

“I did most of the searching. I am disappointed with the police investigation. It was sad to see my brother dead.

"The state mortuary fetched his body from Addington Hospital on March 12.

"No foul play has been suspected. The cause of death is unknown at this stage. I don't know how he ended up at Addington Hospital. It remains a mystery. The Point police had also opened an inquest docket because the body was unidentified. I would like to thank Uzair Sheik, who worked tirelessly, unselfishly and unconditionally in bringing this chapter to a close,” he said.

The family grew up in Happy Valley, Wentworth, and now live in Welbedacht. Mothee Ram, a welder, leaves his wife, two children children aged 37 and 34, and two grandchildren.

“The family have some closure at the end of the day. We have accepted his death,” his brother said.

The second man, Prakash Jawahar, was reported missing on Tuesday and was found near a stream alongside Northdale Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday night. His missing person's report stated that he was last seen at Debi Place in Pietermaritzburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket was opened at Mountain Rise police station to determine the cause of death. Gwala said Jawahar was found with no apparent injuries. His family could not be reached for comment.

His friend Christopher Reddy said on Facebook he had learned with great sadness that Jawahar, who worked at Dick Whittington Shoes, had died.

“PJ was a humble soul who resonated goodness and love for all humanity. Thank you dear brother for who you were. We will miss you terribly,” Reddy said.

Daily News