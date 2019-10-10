Two KZN traffic cops jailed for six years for taking bribe









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Durban - TWO Road Traffic Inspectorate officers have been sentenced to six-year prison terms for taking a bribe. Provincial inspectors Bongani Buthelezi, 42, and Noncedo Dube, 33, demanded R3 500 from a motorist who had allegedly overtaken two vehicles on a barrier line in May 2017. The transport department said the motorist paid the money, under the impression that it was intended to secure his release from custody. He was not issued a receipt or given a date to appear in court. He was instead given the cellphone number of one of the officials, which was linked to a bank account, to deposit the money. After depositing the money, he was released. The department said following an investigation, Buthelezi and Dube were arrested.

They appeared in the Durban Commercial Crime Court on Friday and were each sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, with one year suspended for five years.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said such sentences sent a strong message to other officers that the state and members of the public were tired of officials using their positions for self-enrichment.

Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli said it was clear that law enforcers found guilty of breaking the law would face justice.

“I encourage all motorists to report such crimes so that we can curb corruption at all levels. I want to issue a strong warning to officers to refrain from soliciting brides from road transgressors because that defeats our efforts of fighting the decay of corruption and of carnage on the roads,” he said.

Daily News