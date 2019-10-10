Provincial inspectors Bongani Buthelezi, 42, and Noncedo Dube, 33, demanded R3 500 from a motorist who had allegedly overtaken two vehicles on a barrier line in May 2017.
The transport department said the motorist paid the money, under the impression that it was intended to secure his release from custody. He was not issued a receipt or given a date to appear in court.
He was instead given the cellphone number of one of the officials, which was linked to a bank account, to deposit the money. After depositing the money, he was released.
The department said following an investigation, Buthelezi and Dube were arrested.