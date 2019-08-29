Liziwe Ngwayishe is on trial in connection with the murders of two 10-year-old schoolboys. Pictures: Doctor Ngcobo

Durban - A DURBAN woman was yesterday sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment for the murders of her ex-boyfriend’s son and the boy’s friend. Although her lawyer argued that it was a crime of passion, the court was not persuaded to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for each murder.

Amahle Maliwa, 30, took to the witness stand after pleading guilty to both murders, and through tears apologised for her actions and for not having spoken the truth until this week.

“I am sorry to both families, the women of South Africa and the community of Clairwood who trusted me. The reason why I did not tell the police the truth was because I was in shock and disturbed. I was still trying to figure out the reasons which led me to commit these offences. When I met my lawyer here in court on Monday, I decided to come clean and tell the truth because I did not want to waste the court’s time by lying,” she said.

Maliwa and her friend and roommate Liziwe Ngwayishe were arrested a day after Clairwood Boys’ Primary School pupils Njabulo Msomi and Luyanda Mnkayi, both 10, went missing on November 9, 2017.

They were both charged with two counts of murder after the best friends were found dead at different spots in Montclair and Bluff.

“You’re a mother with four children of the same age as these boys. How you could do this is beyond imagination; it’s evil,” said Judge Rashid Vahed.

Maliwa, in a plea statement read by her attorney Patrick Mkhumbuzi, yesterday told the court that she and Ngwayishe plotted to lure the boys to her home on their way home from school.

Maliwa said she had been in a relationship with Njabulo’s father, Thandaza Mankayi. After Mankayi ended their relationship, she was depressed and had hoped they would reconcile.

She said Mankayi was not interested even when she suspected she was pregnant and asked him for money to see a doctor to confirm her suspicions.

She and Ngwayishe then came up with the plan to kill Njabulo to make Mankayi feel pain.

Ngwayishe held Njabulo’s hands while Maliwa forced him to drink poison. Njabulo fell to the ground and Ngwayishe threw him into a river.

She said Luyanda was killed to shut him up. “I made him drink the poison, while Liziwe strangled him with his shirt,” she said.

Ngwayishe has pleaded not guilty and will be tried separately.

