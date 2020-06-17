Two liquor traders arrested for flouting Covid-19 laws and several outlets shut

Durban - TWO people were arrested and liquor outlets were shut down when the provincial Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs inspected liquor outlets in the province.

The arrests came after the department arrested two liquor traders last week.

According to regulations issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act, “the sale of liquor is prohibited on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays”.

MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said there were 8 000 liquor licence holders in the province, and the department had visited 1447 traders across the province over the past two weeks.

A man was arrested and charged for operating an unlicensed liquor outlet in the Taylor’s Halt area, Pietermaritzburg, and over 750 litres of liquor were seized. “One unlicensed liquor outlet was shut down in Camperdown and a suspect arrested. Inspectors and law enforcement agencies seized 22.5 litres of liquor,” Dube-Ncube said, adding that a liquor outlet in Estcourt was shut down after it was abandoned.