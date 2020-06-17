Two liquor traders arrested for flouting Covid-19 laws and several outlets shut
The arrests came after the department arrested two liquor traders last week.
According to regulations issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act, “the sale of liquor is prohibited on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays”.
MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said there were 8 000 liquor licence holders in the province, and the department had visited 1447 traders across the province over the past two weeks.
A man was arrested and charged for operating an unlicensed liquor outlet in the Taylor’s Halt area, Pietermaritzburg, and over 750 litres of liquor were seized. “One unlicensed liquor outlet was shut down in Camperdown and a suspect arrested. Inspectors and law enforcement agencies seized 22.5 litres of liquor,” Dube-Ncube said, adding that a liquor outlet in Estcourt was shut down after it was abandoned.
In Bergville, two liquor outlets were shut down temporarily for selling expired liquor.
The liquor was collected and replaced by the supplier, and they were allowed to trade again.
“In Creighton, one liquor outlet was shut down for violation of Covid-19 regulations such as failure to ensure the availability of sanitiser, lack of social distancing and serving customers without masks,” said Dube-Ncube.
She said the rate of compliance with Covid-19 regulations was improving daily.
The KZN Liquor Authority would recommend the suspension of a licence until the end of lockdown or for three months if licence holders were found to violate the regulations.
Daily News