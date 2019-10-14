Durban- Two men arrested last week in connection with the murder and disappearance of 24-year-old Sammy Mqadi are appearing in the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
The two aged between 26 and 32 were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday for murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and theft.
KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala says Mqadi was reported missing at the Bhekithemba police station in Umlazi and was last seen on 20 September.
Mqadi from Margate had been renting a room in Umlazi’s AA section.
Gwala says the two appeared in the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court on Friday.