Sammy Mqadi,24, will be buried on Wednesday picture: Supplied Durban- Two men arrested last week in connection with the murder and disappearance of 24-year-old Sammy Mqadi are appearing in the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The two aged between 26 and 32 were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday for murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and theft. KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala says Mqadi was reported missing at the Bhekithemba police station in Umlazi and was last seen on 20 September. Mqadi from Margate had been renting a room in Umlazi’s AA section. Gwala says the two appeared in the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“A 32-year-old suspect was arrested for murder and the second suspect was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and theft after he was found in possession Sammy Mqadi’s cellphone. The suspect pointed out where the decomposed body was found dumped,” she says.

Gwala said the two led police to where the decomposed body was found on 25 September 2019 wrapped with a blanket and dumped in the bushes at Amanzimtoti”.

Mqadi’s mother Lungile Xolo said the family had anticipated that an arrest would be made soon as it had informed police about who they suspected regarding her disappearance.

She says her daughter was renting a room in Umlazi while family was from Margate and was a friend who phoned her about Mqadi’s disappearance.

She says Mqadi’s friend told her they had all been at a tavern and when they were leaving she had refused to and when she didn’t pitch her friends reported to police.

“The suspects deserve the harshest sentence, they deserve to be denied bail for the pain they have caused us, for the brutal manner in which my daughter killed, for the way they dumped her all of this was emotionally hard,”says Xolo.

She says because of the state of Mqadi’s body the family was unable to have it in the house overnight for the night vigil as in accordance with African tradition.

