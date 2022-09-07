Two men shot outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court run inside for cover

Durban — Two men have been shot and wounded outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court building on Wednesday morning in what appears to be a gang-related shooting. Police have closed off the Durban Magistrate’s Court building in the interim while investigations take place.

According to several witnesses, the Daily News has learnt that a group of people were walking along Somtseu Road after alighting from either their public transport or private motor vehicle. The group were walking close to the court precinct entrance where several vendors ply their trade. It is alleged that a vehicle had stopped on the road. Witnesses were not sure how many men got out of the vehicle, but just heard people screaming and then gunshots go off.

One witness sitting on the verge outside the court told the Daily News that everyone ran for cover. Many people got down on the floor while others made a run towards the court building entrance. The victims in the shooting also ran into the court building and passed the security turnstiles, where they collapsed. It is alleged that the shooters followed them until they were out of range. Bloodstains could be seen in the foyer. People were prevented from entering or leaving the court building.

According to police sources the shooting could be linked to ongoing gang violence plaguing the community Wentworth. Several member of the Cartel gang who are in a bloody battle with the Hollywood gang were appearing in court today shortly before the shooting took place. The names of the victims were not known, but they were making appearances in the Durban High Court. Police and paramedics were on the scene.

