Two men who allegedly gunned down KZN taxi boss hand themselves over to police

Durban – Two men suspected of shooting dead a taxi boss will appear before the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the suspects, aged 33 and 36, handed themselves in on June 9 when they realised that the Organised Crime and Special Investigations and Tracking Task Team were closing in.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The suspects were advised to hand themselves in by their attorney when they heard that the police were working around the clock to ensure that they are brought to book,” Ngcobo said. “Their first appearance was on June 10, 2022. They were remanded in custody and they will appear on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, for the bail application.” Ngcobo said it was alleged that on January 22, Simiso Gumede, 36, was shot inside a supermarket in eManzimtoti and was declared dead at the scene. After a shoot-out that started at a nearby garage, Gumede abandoned his vehicle and ran inside the shop.

It is believed that this is the incident where Emer-G-Med were called to the scene to assist ET Rapid Response just after 11am on that Saturday. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said that multiple shots were fired in what appeared to be a hit. “On arrival on the scene, a grey Volkswagen hatchback was found peppered with high-calibre bullets,” Van Reenen said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A male victim was found approximately 50m from the vehicle at the entrance to a convenience store with fatal gunshot wounds. “The man was declared dead on the arrival of paramedics,” Van Reenen said. Daily News