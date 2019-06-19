PEOPLE who were displaced after the April floods that swept away their shacks on Shannon Drive in Reservoir Hills want a more permanent solution to their living arrangements. I BONGANI MBATHA African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - IT HAS been a tough two months for 31 people crammed into a tent on a sports field in Reservoir Hills while they wait to be moved. They lost everything they owned in the floods in April that killed 70 people, displaced thousands and caused damage estimated at R1.1billion.

The former residents of an informal settlement on Shannon Drive, Reservoir Hills, have been living in a tent on a sports field on Halpin Avenue since their homes were swept away.

Nhlanhla Ngubane said it had been seven months since he completed his multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR) treatment, and he was concerned that the unsanitary living conditions would cause his TB to flare up.

“The portable toilets here used to be cleaned or changed once a week until a month ago. They have not been cleaned since. We share this tent with women. They have made a makeshift bathing area for themselves at the corner of the tent. We men have to bathe outside and we have to wait until it’s dark to do so,” he said.

Until the end of May they had lived in a bigger, more secure tent. This was taken away and replaced with an ageing, torn tent. Pensioner Zama Muthwa said they slept on sponges and mattresses placed on the floor. However, they had to find ways to elevate these above the ground when it rained.

“We are willing to live in a transit camp. I can’t go back to where we lived before because I am terrified. The young lady living opposite me died on that day when her shack fell on to mine,” she said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said those affected by the floods should understand that there were many people in similar circumstances because no one had been prepared for the floods.

“We will be addressing and looking into the change of tents for these residents as well as the cleaning/changing of their portable toilets. We are still trying to find a permanent place for them to live. We ask that communities be patient,” he said.

Mayisela added that the city was looking into building houses for affected residents or to find safe land where they would be given material to build shelters.

“We know that the relief is not rolling out as anticipated. This is because the city is dealing with a lot, including the matter of flood victims,” he said.

