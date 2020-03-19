Two more arrested after Anstey's beach shootout
Durban - Two men, possibly linked to Wednesday's car theft incident on the Bluff, were arrested with gunshot wounds at Prince Mshiyeni Hospital in Durban.
This after a shoot-out with a car owner on the popular Anstey's Beach on Wednesday who confronted alleged car thieves trying to steal his car.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that Llewellyn Joyce parked his company vehicle at the Anstey’s Beach parking lot area.Joyce had gone for his routine walk on the beach after 6 am.
“On his return he spotted an unknown man standing next to his vehicle. He suspected that it was being stolen. The man noticed Joyce and allegedly pointed something that resembled a firearm at him. The victim withdrew his firearm, opened fire at the suspect’s vehicle. In the suspects attempt to flee they lost control of their car and reversed into a wall,” Gwala said.
One of the men fled on foot towards the beach. He was snuffed out by a Durban Metro police dog Jet in the sand dune vegetation a distance away from the scene.
Two suspects managed to flee the scene in the car but were later arrested in hospital. The car used in the commission of the crime was also found by police. They would not say where.
Gwala said a police scanner, computer boxes and car breaking implements were found inside the vehicle.
“Two outstanding suspects have been located at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. They were arrested and are under police guard. They were charged for attempted theft of a motor vehicle,” Gwala said.
Brighton Beach police are investigating the incident. It is alleged that on Saturday a bakkie was stolen from the parking lot of Anstey's Beach.
Daily News