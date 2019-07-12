Durban - TWO more KwaZulu-Natal primary school pupils will jet off to Egypt tonight to act as player escorts at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament. Pietermaritzburg youngsters Smukelo Dlamini, 10, and Yash Maharaj, 9, will travel to Egypt ahead of the Afcon semi-final matches at the weekend.

Smukelo and Yash were chosen after participating in a regional soccer tournament, as part of Visa’s Grassroots programme for Total Afcon 2019.

They were also selected through Visa’s Unstoppable Stories campaign. As part of the competition, 168 children were selected by the SA Football Coaches Association to participate in three local football matches across the country.

Smukelo, a Grade Five pupil from eSigodini Primary School in Edendale, was the heartbeat of the soccer team as a midfielder.

He was thrilled to be heading to Egypt, where he will be accompanied by his teacher, Nombuyiselo “Ngane” Mahlaba.

Mahlaba was happy for Smukelo as his talent emerged at a young age.

“Maybe one day he could end up playing overseas. The sky's the limit for him,” Mahlaba said.

Yash, a Grade Four pupil from Athlone Primary School in Wembley, is a central midfielder - with dreams of becoming a professional soccer player and hopes of playing for an international league team.

Yash’s mother Anjori, who will be with him in Egypt, said her son was excited.

“He cannot wait to leave. He is looking forward to the whole experience,” Maharaj said.

She was also excited for Yash, who lives and breathes soccer.

He hopes to meet Senegal soccer star Sadio Mane in Egypt.

Daily News