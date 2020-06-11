Two more KZN schools closed by Covid-19 infections

Durban - TWO more KZN schools – Deccan Road Primary School in Pietermaritzburg and Savannah Park Secondary School in Chatsworth – have temporarily closed after teachers tested positive for Covid19. On Tuesday it was established that Clairwood Secondary School in Clairwood and Apollo Secondary School in Chatsworth were closed after teachers tested positive for the virus. Most schools across the country ­reopened on Monday after being closed for more than two months because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a letter issued to parents yesterday, Deccan Road Primary acting principal S Naidoo and school governing body chairperson R Maistry said a teacher who was at the school on Monday had tested positive for Covid-19. The letter said the school had taken all the necessary steps, precautions and protocols as prescribed by the Department of Health. The health and education departments were in consultation with the school over the protocols to be adhered to and action to be taken.

“As a precautionary measure, it is advised that learners who attended school over the past two days be monitored and seek medical care if any symptoms are present, as well as self-isolate until the Department of Health gives us direction. We are currently deep-sanitising the school again. You will be advised timeously going forward,” the letter said.

In a letter issued to parents, Savannah Park Secondary principal A Naicker revealed he was informed on Tuesday evening that a teacher had tested positive for the virus. However, the teacher was not at school on Monday and Tuesday, and therefore was never in contact with pupils.

Naicker said the district director had instructed him to suspend schooling until further notice.

Yesterday, the Department of Health was expected to screen teachers and support staff. The school would also be fumigated and sanitised.

Education department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the department prioritised safety.

“What is important is that if there are cases, we don’t want to think twice about it. As soon as we are told by health workers that there are issues, we allow them to do their job freely. We put safety first, so something is being done to deal with the situation,” he said.

SA Democratic Teachers’ Union deputy provincial secretary Bheki Shandu said the union’s stance remained that schools were not ready to be opened.

“The continued revelations that educators are now testing positive should be vindicating us that schools were not reopened at an appropriate time when the curve had not properly flattened,” he said.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said yesterday the executive council resolved to intensify Covid-19 testing and screening in schools that were in hot spots.

Daily News