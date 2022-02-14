Two more suspects arrested for the murders of 5 KZN family members that included a two-year-old and a month old baby

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two more men for the kidnapping and murder of five Boston family members last year. Last night, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police finally arrested two men, 22 and 35, for kidnapping and murder.

Mbele said the men were expected to appear before the Richmond Magistrate’s Court today, facing five counts of murder, kidnapping, robbery, theft and defeating the ends of justice. “On February 12, 2022, at 10pm, members from the Provincial Trio Task Team and the Provincial Organised Crime Unit together with Provincial Crime Intelligence, acted on the information of wanted suspects who were at Taylors Halt,” Mbele said. A TEAM comprising role players from the SAPS and Magma Security, joined the search for the missing victims. Picture: SAPS “The team proceeded to the house where two suspects were arrested and taken to the Richmond police station for further processing.”

Their arrest relates to an incident on November 16, where five members of a family were kidnapped in Boston and were reported missing at Boston SAPS. Among the missing persons was a one-month-old child and a 2-year-old child – Sizwe Mauris Ngcobo, 64, Thandazile Zondi, 41, Bonokwakhe Khuboni, 40, Sibongile Fanelesibonge, 2, and one-month-old baby Libra Ngcobo. On December 13, the bodies of the deceased were recovered at Richmond as well as the deceased’s motor vehicle. A docket containing five counts of murder, kidnapping, robbery and theft of the motor vehicle was opened and allocated to the Organised Crime Unit. “After an intensive investigation by the team, two suspects were arrested and charged for the same cases. The team is still searching for more suspects,” Mbele said.

A TEAM comprising role players from the SAPS and Magma Security, joined the search for the missing victims. Picture: SAPS In December, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police had found the bodies of the family after two men were taken in for questioning. Those suspects, 25 and 27, were caught at Kwazinqamu in Elandskop and taken in for questioning. Naicker had said police had conducted a joint operation consisting of various role players from the SAPS and Magma Security joined the search for the missing victims which led the team to Byrne in Richmond where the victim’s vehicle was found burnt. Further investigation led police to a plantation in Richmond where the gruesome discovery was made. The five burnt and decomposed bodies of the missing victims were found.