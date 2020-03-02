Two shot dead in PMB, burnt body and car found

Durban - Two men were killed and another was left injured in Eastwood, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday afternoon.

Russel Meiring, ER24 spokesperson, said their paramedics arrived on scene and found a vehicle parked in the middle of the road.

“Two men were found inside the vehicle while another was found outside the vehicle. Medics assessed the patients and found that two men had already succumbed to their gunshot wounds. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” Meiring said.

He said the third man was found to have sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated and taken to hospital.

Meiring said police were at the scene investigating.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified man was found in a bush along the M25 near KwaMashu.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said after 5pm on Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Operations Center received a call from a passerby reporting the discovery.

Balram said reaction officers were sent to the scene and found that the deceased had been gagged with a cloth.

“His hands were tied with a thin electrical cable and his feet were bound with a chain that was locked with a padlock. The victim's entire body except for his hands and feet were extensively burned. His face was burnt beyond recognition,” Balram said.

Police had not responded to both incidents by the time of publication.

In another fiery incident, Rusa officers found a stolen Toyota Hilux bakkie which had been stolen from the Ndwedwe area, north of Durban, after the bakkie’s tracking device started emitting signals. The vehicle was recovered in a bush several meters down an embankment. It was set on fire and the entire cab was destroyed.

Daily News