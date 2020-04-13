Two UK men arrested for entering SA illegally after speeding through border post to Durban

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Two British men who allegedly broke through the South African border post on Eswatini and sped to Durban in their rented car have been arrested by police for breaking the coronavirus lockdown and entering the country illegally. The men, aged 24 and 33 as well as the Durban guesthouse owner who allegedly harboured them are expected to appear in court soon. According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, the drama started on Saturday when members from the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit and members from Tracker Connect proceeded to a guest house in Hyber Road, in Glenmore after receiving informational that two British Nationals arrived illegally into South Africa and were illegally in possession of a hired vehicle. "The VCIU members together with our Diplomatic Policing Unit proceeded to the guest house where they arrested the two British Citizens, 24 and 33 year. The manager of the guest house, a 42-year-old man was also arrested for violation of Covid-19 Regulations and also detained at a local police station," Naidoo said. A sedan was also seized and impounded. The sedan is a rental vehicle.

Naidoo said that on Saturday the two British nationals had had driven through from Swaziland and when they arrived at the Golela Border post they were denied entry into South Africa and informed to return to Eswatini.

"The suspects instead disregarded the order and drove off at high speed into South Africa and evaded the police who had given chase," he said.

Naidoo said the Department of Health has also been summoned to examine the suspects for possible infection of the Covid-19 virus .

"Investigations are being continued for possible further charges against the two suspects as they have not paid the rental company for continued use of the vehicle, and also possible violation of the Immigration Act," Naidoo said.

Daily News